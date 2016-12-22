Lahore

The first state-of-the-art Chinese language lab has been launched at a Tevta institute in Pakistan.

It was stated by Chinese Consul General Yu Boren while inaugurating the level-II lab for Chinese language at Government Technical Training Institute, Gulberg.

He said, "Promotion of Chinese language in Pakistan is our priority. China appreciates the efforts of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta), Punjab, to promote Chinese language programme across the province. Learning of Chinese language by Pakistani people will ultimately promote brotherhood of both countries."

Tevta Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and other officers of Tevta were also present.

Chinese Consul General Yu Boren said, "I am very glad to know that Chinese language has also been started in other major cities of the province of Punjab which will give fruitful results. We would like to establish long-term cooperation with Tevta regarding learning of Chinese language. We need to join our hands to enhance the people-to-people exchange. And language is one of the critical factors to promote the people-to-people contact. I believe that China and Pakistan will work more closely to push forward bilateral relations and strengthen coordination in the international affairs."

Tevta Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that Tevta was the largest body to provide technical education and vocational training system across the country. It is following the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to provide training of skills to the unemployed youth according to the needs of industry locally and abroad, he said, adding that Tevta with the collaboration of Chine had set up centre of excellence for Chinese language. He said the Chinese language lab had special software which would help the youth to enhance their skills. This level-II lab has all the latest technology and master trainers which China has provided so that students of Chinese language class can get the world class experience, he said, adding that this lab would be for the graduates of level-I Chinese language class. "After starting this project, we will start these labs in other districts of Punjab as well," he said.

