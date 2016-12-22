LAHORE

Staff of the Estate Management Directorate, Private Housing Schemes of Lahore Development Authority, demolished an illegal construction on school site at IEP Town, Defence Road here Wednesday.

Officials said LDA’s team also retrieved possession of this plot besides dismantling structures in the park of the same scheme. The LDA staff further demolished illegal structures that had been erected on mortgaged plots in Muhafiz Town, Phase-2, besides removing encroachments from a road in Wyeth Employees Society.

dismissed: Two employees of LDA have been dismissed after they had been proceeded against under PEEDA Act 2006. The officials said a junior clerk Nawaz Khan was dismissed from service for not attending office after he had been transferred and posted with team leader of the project for Development and Implementation of Integrated Computerised System. The officials said that Supervisor Sarfraz was removed from service for remaining absent from duty.

