LAHORE

The Lahore High Court Wednesday summoned Wildlife Department secretary to explain as why members of Qatar’s royal family were allowed hunting of houbara bustard.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah held the proceeding and adjourned hearing until today (Thursday).

During the course of proceedings, a law officer appeared in the court on behalf of the Punjab government but he could not submit details about the Punjab cabinet’s approval regarding hunting of houbara bustard in South Punjab. Wildlife Department secretary could not appear in the court. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah summoned the secretary for today (Thursday) with directions to him to explain as to why and how the members of the Qatar’s royal family were allowed hunting of such rare kind of bustard family birds in Punjab. The chief justice asked the law officer that whether the permission of hunting houbara bastard was granted simply due to the wish of the foreigners. The counsel of the petitioner said that permission of hunting of houbara bastard was equal to killing them at all. He said that it was against the international level agreements while permission to the royal Qatari family was given without the approval of provincial cabinet—which was unlawful. The petitioner’s counsel prayed the court to set aside permission granted to the royal family and the authorities be directed to explain as why and how they allowed hunting of such rare kind of bustard family birds.

