LAHORE

As a result of intervention of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, 94 Kanal precious commercial and residential land has been retrieved from the squatters in Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Housing Scheme, Lahore.

OPF, after retrieval of its land, has started construction of boundary wall to protect it from any further encroachments.

OPC Vice-Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt said that regional office of OPF, Lahore, filed a complaint with the OPC that some elements had illegally occupied its land in OPF Housing Scheme since long and not vacated it despite many efforts. He said a special team headed by Director (Legal) Raja Muhammad Zubair with the help of police retried the land. Shaheen Khalid Butt that the occupants had put up severe resistance and also opened fire but they had to vacate the land as OPC was persistently pursuing the case.

0



0







94 Kanal land retrieved was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173535-94-Kanal-land-retrieved/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "94 Kanal land retrieved" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173535-94-Kanal-land-retrieved.