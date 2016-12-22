LAHORE

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that in the local government election, the union council chairmen should take a decision keeping in view honour of Gujrat.

Addressing a meeting of chairmen of union councils at his residence in Gujrat on Wednesday, he said that according to the Election Rules spoiling the vote or bringing the ballot outside the polling room was a crime carrying six months sentence on being caught, whereas, on being pointed out, search of such a voter was essential as per law.

"The service to the people of Gujrat rendered by us whether in power or in Opposition is a record. Our relationship is not only for election but for service and sharing moments of happiness and sorrows, whereas, during the last nine years of N-League, the step-motherly treatment of Gujrat and people of Gujrat is before everyone. He said the chairmen should cast their vote without any fear or danger. He asked them not to entertain any high-handedness and rigging. He said this was appreciable that the Rangers jawans would be deployed inside and outside the polling stations who would provide protection to them.

