All provinces enjoy equal rights: CM

Says quota for Balochistan students in campuses of Punjab to be

enhanced; distributes laptops among students of Gwadar

LAHORE

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan comprises four provinces as well as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and they are bound together in strong relations of love and sincerity while their joys and sorrows are common.

He said that it was a lasting system and formula that bound the countries and societies were developed. He said that merit and justice were the secret which helped promote mutual love and amity. He said that prosperity of all units of Pakistan was essential for national prosperity. He said all provinces of Pakistan had an equal right over the country. He said that progress of Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Punjab and other areas would result in development and prosperity of Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif said that Balochistan was the biggest province of Pakistan on the basis of area and people of the province were patriotic and also played an important role in the creation of Pakistan. He said that Baloch leaders under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah played a key role in the achievement of the country. He said that, unfortunately, people of Balochistan had some misunderstandings during the last 70 years and their grievances should have been redressed. He said that some allegations were also leveled against Punjab but the present government tried to counter them through practical and sincere efforts based on justice. He said that under NFC Award of 2009-10 Punjab government gave Rs 11 billion from its annual share to Balochistan and as such surrendered Rs 55 billion to Balochistan during five years.

The chief minister said that Punjab government had also included boy and girl students of Balochistan and other federal units in its educational programmes as it believed that Pakistan was the common country of people of all provinces, and collective efforts were needed for its progress and prosperity. He also announced sending 10 boy and girl students of Gwadar to China selected on merit basis for learning Chinese language and said that the quota of students of Balochistan in educational institutions of Punjab would also be enhanced and decision will soon be taken in this regard.

The chief minister was addressing a 78-member delegation of boy and girl students of Gwadar, Balochistan which is on a visit to Punjab at Model Town, on Wednesday. He also distributed laptops among the visiting students. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he was very happy to meet students of Balochistan. He said that the role played by tribal leaders of Balochistan during Pakistan Movement could not be ignored. He said that Baloch leaders had gathered at Municipal Hall in Quetta and decided to support Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that people of Balochistan had some genuine complaints against the federation and misunderstandings during the last 70 years. He said it was but natural if equitable attitude is not adopted towards everyone. He said that there is no doubt that Balochistan was neglected during last 70 years, however, it was still a very important part of Pakistan. He said that solution to genuine problems of Balochistan was and would always be responsibility of federal government. However, he said, efforts had been made to some extent for coping with the challenges and solution to problems faced by Balochistan.

Shahbaz Sharif said dictator General Pervez Musharraf who raised the slogan of Pakistan first could not achieve NFC Award as consensus could not be developed on NFC Award during his 10 years’ dictatorship and he was compelled to given an interim award. He said that it was the political leadership which through mutual consultations achieved NFC Award in 2009-10. He said that federal government, chief ministers of the four provinces and finance ministers of that time achieved NFC Award. Shahbaz Sharif said that under NFC Award Balochistan got largest resources for the first time and its funds increased by 100 percent. He said that as a Pakistani he could say with pride that Punjab played a key role in meeting financial needs of Balochistan. He said that boy and girl students of all federal units of Pakistan had been included in the programme for learning Chinese language and they would play a key role in the implementation of CPEC after learning Chinese. He said that Punjab government had also set up a school at Gwadar. He said that distribution of resources should be made on equitable basis as it was essential for speedy development. The chief minister said that an investment of 51 billion dollar was being made in Pakistan under CPEC and Balochistan also had a big share. He said that Gwadar Port would accelerate economic and trade activities in the area and lakhs of job opportunities would be created. Unfortunately, he said, a political debate had also been started on the development of Gwadar Port which was unjustified. He said propaganda on this account was against the solidarity and integrity of the country. He said that Gwadar Port would promote economic and trade activities for the people of the region and no enemy could stop this process as people of Gwadar also had a right over CPEC.

He said it was good news for people of Balochistan that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had also got metro bus service project for Quetta included in CPEC and decision in this regard would be taken in the next meeting in Beijing. He said that metro bus route of Quetta would be 42 kilometers whereas metro bus route in Lahore was 27 kilometers.

The chief minister said that they were future of Pakistan and had to restore the image of the country in the comity of nations. He said that peace had been restored in the country and it was a result of the decision taken jointly by military and political leadership in 2013 under which operation Zarb-e-Azb was launched against terrorists. He said that Pak Army, police, security institutions and citizens had rendered supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism and this menace would be rooted out.

He said that Pakistani society did not have trends like extremism and militancy till the 70s and this menace took roots in the 80s and there were number of causes for it.

Shahbaz Sharif said that earlier Pakistani society was tolerant and accommodating. He said that there was no room for terrorism and extremism in Pakistan of the Quaid.

Replying to questions of students from Gwadar, the chief minister said that educational fund of Punjab government had become the biggest educational fund in South Asia and more than 1.5 lakh talented students of the country having limited resources were benefiting from it. He said that scholarship of Rs 11 billion had been given from this fund so far.

Replying to another question, he said that hard work was the secret of success and Germany and Japan were an example which after complete defeat and destruction achieved heights of progress and development. He said that an airport was also being constructed in Gwadar under CPEC besides an industrial estate would be set up where investment of billions of dollars would be made. He said that the future of fishermen of Gwadar was bright as due to CPEC latest technology would be introduced and foreign exchange would also come.

Replying to the demand of a student that there is shortage of teachers in Gwadar Institute of Technology and technology teachers from Punjab should be sent, the chief minister said that he would talk to the prime minister and send five teachers instead of three. He said that after listening to the brilliant students of Balochistan, he had come to the conclusion that there was vast talent in the province. The students from Gwadar while expressing their views paid rich tributes to the chief minister for his efforts for the progress and development of Punjab.

They also thanked him and the Punjab government for their hospitality. Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmed and Raza Ali Gilani also spoke on the occasion.

