Chikungunya not lethal disease, say experts

Chikungunya is not a lethal disease and it is persisting in those countries where dengue is present because the vector of both diseases is the same mosquito. The main symptom of Chikungunya is high fever with severe pain in joints. Prevention and control of the disease is essential to save people from the disease.

These views were expressed by the public health experts during a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique to discuss strategy for the prevention and treatment of Chikungunya at Civil Secretariat, according to a handout issued on Wednesday. Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases from Services Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Sobia Qazi, Chief Bacteriologist Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir, Prof Anjum Razzaq from Institute of Public Health, Dr Tahir Yaqoob of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and Additional Secretaries (Technical) from Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education and Primary & Secondary Health Dr Salman Shahid and Dr Asim attended the meeting.

Dr Sobia Qazi informed that Chikungunya is very identical to the dengue and the symptoms of both the diseases are almost the same. Patients of Chikungunya feel severe pain in joints which can prolong for many weeks and some cases for many months. The experts were of the view that if dengue surveillance and vector surveillance would be carried out vigorously, control on both the diseases will be more effective because the same dengue mosquito albopictus is the cause of spreading Chikungunya.

Kh Salman Rafique said a working group of technical experts should immediately be constituted to make recommendations for future strategy in this regard. He directed the working group should present its recommendations within a week. The minister directed the authorities concerned to send a letter to all principals of public sector medical colleges to ask them for an immediate reply regarding the directions issued to them for upgrade of laboratories a few months back.

Turk minister: A 16-member Turk delegation of Family Health Experts and Drug Tracking System experts led by Republic of Turkey Minister for Health Dr Recep Akdag will reach Lahore on December 24.

This high-profile delegation will give final shape to the measures for implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during the recent visit of Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Lahore at Hazoori Bagh reception.

A meeting, chaired by Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja, to review arrangements in connection with the tour agenda was held at Civil Secretariat, according to a handout issued here on Wednesday. The tour agenda include drug tracking system, transformation, new family medicine system, early warning response system, hospital management through public-private partnership and outsourcing of various non-core clinical services and drug testing as well as pathological laboratories.

The meeting decided to appoint Health Additional Secretary Zaheer Abbas as director monitoring with five Turkish consultants who would stay in Lahore after the scheduled tour to implement the pilot projects under MoU with the Turkish government. Dr Nasir Shakir and Dr Yaad Allah have been assigned duties as focal persons during the Turkish delegation’s visit to Lahore, Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh and Multan.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah, Punjab Healthcare Commission DG Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Sulehria, Punjab Public Health Agency Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Shabnum Sarfraz, P&D Member Health Dr Shabana Haider, Health Additional Secretary Dr Faisal Zahoor, Punjab Health Services DG Dr Syed Mukhtar Ahmad, Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Prof Dr Asad Aslam and Punjab Information Technology Board director general were also present. The meeting was informed that the delegates would also visit Drug Testing Laboratory Multan and DTL Faisalabad.

The Turkish minister for health will inaugurate Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh. The pilot projects in line with the MoU between Turkey, and the Punjab government will be given final shape during the visit.

