For Manghopir residents, route-60 buses plying again is pleasant sight for sore eyes

Bus route-60, which connects Manghopir to main parts of city, was suspended five years ago over increase in violence Bus service revived after improvement in law and order situation

Khalifa Sajjad, the caretaker of the shrine of Sufi saint Hasan al-Maroof Sultan Manghopir, is happy over the resumption of the bus route-60 - one of the oldest routes in the Karachi.

Bus route-60 had disappeared five years ago. It not only increased the problems of the residents Manghopir, a rural neighbourhood named after the saint, in reaching the main city, especially Lea Market, but also caused a decline in the number of visitors to the shrine, who mainly relied on the bus route.

“Bus route-60 is traditionally attached with the Manghopir shrine. It was the only route that brought devotees from the main city to the shrine,” said Sajjad, who was busy feeding the crocodiles at the shrine.

“It was the cheapest and easiest way to connect the people from the city with Manghopir and vise-versa,” he told The News.

“The bus routes’ closure had affected the visitors, who couldn’t afford switching two or three buses or travel in rickshaws and taxis to reach the shrine.”

Last week, four buses of route-60 were seen plying on the roads. By Wednesday, the number of buses increased to seven.

Route-60 is one starts from Lea Market and ends in New Karachi, passing through the neighbourhoods of Lyari, including Dhobi Ghat and Rexer Lane, and then on to Manghopir Road to reach the shrine.

Ramazan Baloch, a social activist who authored a book on Lyari, said the route was established in the late 1950s or the early 1960s.

“It was the only way to bring the people of Lyari to the shrine, where there is a Sheedi festival organised every year,” he added.

He said the route was run by a transport company “Aou Kana”, a Pashto word meaning “Yes, it is”. Anwar Shah, a Pashtun living in Lyari, owned the route.

Baloch in his Urdu book titled ‘Lyari ki Adhoori Kahani’ writes that in his days of youth, he was inspired by the route-60’s bus drivers, who were appreciated and cheered on by passers-by by waving at them.

“We dreamt of becoming route-60 bus driver when we saw the way people respected them,” he writes.

At the Lea Market bus stand, Gul Muhammad, a bus driver of the route-60, said the route was suspended five years ago because of deteriorating law and order situation in the city, especially in Lyari.

“Our buses were attacked and several drivers and conductors were injured in gang violence in Rexer Lane, Dhobi Ghat and Lea Market,” he added.

“Now the security situation has significantly improved after the Rangers-led crackdown on criminal gangs. Therefore, the bus route was revived last week,” Muhammad told The News.

"There will be 50 more buses on the route in the coming weeks to cater to the demand of the residents.”

Abdul Ghani, a social activist in Manghopir, said the resumption of the route would address the public transport issue of the residents to a great extent.

“It will save the money and time of Manghopir’s residents, who were forced to travel in rickshaws and taxis or change three or four buses to reach Lea Market,” he added. “Now they can reach their destinations for just 10 or 20 rupees.”

Syed Irshad Hussain Bukhari, the head of the Karachi Transport Ittehad, said route-60 was one of the oldest and successful bus routes of the city, which connected the rural parts of Manghopir to the main city.

“Dozens of bus routes in the city have been scrapped in Karachi in recent years and 60 was one of them,” Bukhari added.

“Violence in the city, especially the arson attacks on buses, is one of the major reasons behind the closure of dozens of bus routes, which has increased difficulties for its residents.”

