Sindh Rangers picked up alleged gangsters and militants among 11 suspects with illegal arms and ammunition from different parts of the city on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said Rangers soldiers conducted targeted raids in Korangi, Landhi and Malir, from where they took four suspects into custody. They included two men allegedly associated with the Lyari gang war and an activist of a political party’s militant wing.

Meanwhile, the paramilitary force detained two other suspects with weapons while snap checking in Keamari. The spokesman said Rangers soldiers also conducted targeted raids in Orangi Town, Gulberg and Gulshan-e Iqbal, from where they took three suspects into custody.

They included two men allegedly associated with a banned outfit and a facilitator for a political party’s militant wing. Moreover, the paramilitary force detained two other suspects with weapons.

