Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has once again complained of not having any authority, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a ceremony, he said that despite being elected he did not have the authority to work. “The entire nation knows; the people of Karachi know that we do not have the authority. Our hands are tied”.

Akhtar said that he had protested everywhere over the lack of powers.

According to the mayor, local governments are strong worldwide, yet this is not the case in Pakistan. “This is the only country where the local government is stripped of authority,” he added.

The mayor also visited the Central district and participated in a Clean Karachi Walk, our correspondent added.

He said young students’ taking part in the ongoing cleanliness campaign was an excellent step. All possible efforts are being made to improve the city’s environment.”

MNA Waseem Ahmed, MPA Jamal Khan, Azeem Farooqui, DMC Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali, Chairman All Private Schools Management Association Khalid Shah and others were also present on this occasion. The mayor said: “We have to keep our surroundings clean, besides making our homes and schools neat and clean. The time has come to start cleaning our areas.”

0



0







Mayor complains of lack of authority was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173528-Mayor-complains-of-lack-of-authority/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mayor complains of lack of authority" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173528-Mayor-complains-of-lack-of-authority.