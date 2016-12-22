Taj Haider says legislation consistent with humanitarian teachings of Islam

While the Sindh government is willing to amend the recently passed law on forced religious conversions, a senior leader of the province’s ruling party has stressed understanding Quranic injunctions and Islamic teachings instead of revising the legislation.

On November 24 the provincial assembly had unanimously passed into law the Sindh Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill 2015 in a bid to prevent and criminalise forced religious conversions and subsequent forced marriages.

On December 5 Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Religious Affairs Dr Abdul Qayyum Soomro had tried to pacify a delegation of Ulema upset over the legislation with the suggestion that a provincial chapter of the Council of Islamic Ideology could be constituted to address their concerns.

On December 6, during a multi-party conference at the Karachi Press Club, religious parties had threatened to lay siege to the Sindh Assembly if the legislature did not repeal the law within 15 days. The deadline ended on Wednesday.

Last week the provincial administration had caved in and decided to amend the law, especially the provision that fixed 18 years as the minimum age for converting one’s religion, amid reports that the lawmakers who were part of the relevant standing committee had been receiving threats.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Pakistan People’s Party parliamentary leader Senator Taj Haider said religious leaders should remember that matters of faith were connected to the heart and the will of a person, and that faith had no connection with laws. “This matter is between God and his creation. This is not a relationship between a person and his state or the law of the land.”

He added that if a person were to accept Islam with sincere intentions, there would be no effect on his case even if the state delayed lawfully recognising the conversion by a few months.

Regarding the new legislation, he said: “Frequent complaints were received about religious conversion of young girls from other religious communities. The Sindh Assembly had considered that only cases of women had been reported and not that of men.”

The senator said everyone should support the new law because it was formulated to ensure there would be no compulsion in religious conversions. “This law is in accordance with the moral and humanitarian teachings of Islam.”

A religion devoid of humanitarian foundations would not serve any purpose relating to improvement in individual and social lives of people because such a religion would be prone to exploitation for personal gains, he added.

Haider said the Sindh Assembly deserved accolades for reviving and strengthening the traditions of Islam relating to religious tolerance. “We don’t need to review this law; instead, we need to understand the teachings of Islam and Quranic injunctions in their true spirit with due process of deliberation.”

