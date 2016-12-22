An attempt to smuggle 17 kilograms of heroin to Saudi Arabia was foiled at the Karachi airport on Wednesday when security personnel discovered the contraband hidden away in a secret compartment of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft.

Preventive Collectorate officials made the discovery aboard the Boeing 777 aircraft, which was parked at Bay 25 of the airport.

The aircraft was deployed as PK-7121 bound for Jeddah from Karachi. The approximate international value of the seized heroin is Rs170 million.

After the discovery of the drug, the aircraft was not cleared for takeoff, leading to an over 11-hour delay. A case was lodged under the CNS-Act 1997.

Irfan Ali of the Pakistan Customs said that in the recent past, customs staff of the Preventive Collectorate Karachi had been carrying out a combing operation to thwart bids to smuggle narcotics through PIA aircraft to different international destinations.

The seizure was made possible exclusively by a canine named “Veera” during a rummaging operation.

