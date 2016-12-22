Administrative judge of ATCs turns down investigation

officer’s request to grant their remand in his custody

The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts sent two Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London leaders, Hasan Zafar Arif and Amjadullah, to prison on judicial remand on Wednesday.

Earlier, the investigation officer requested the judge to grant physical remand of the two men as he wanted to interrogate them about their alleged role as facilitators in the MQM founder Altaf Hussain delivering a provocative speech that targeted security institutions of the country.

He prayed to the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the two leaders, who a day earlier were arrested again after their release from the central prison.

The court rejected the officer’s stance and directed him to visit the two detained leaders at the central prison for interrogating them.

The court also directed the officer to submit the charge sheet against the two leaders till January 3.

Hasan Zafar Arif and Amjadullah told reporters outside the courtroom that they were committed to their struggle for the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan.

They said there were no two MQMs and only a single one founded by Altaf Hussain.

Arif said his detention had not discouraged him; instead given him more energy to struggle for the cause of freedom of expression and the fundamental rights of people. Replying to a question, he said, “We are being punished for hearing the speech of the MQM founder.”

When the two leaders were released on Tuesday, MQM-London activists had gathered there to welcome them. However, police shifted them to the Nazimabad police station, where they were arrested again over an already registered case.

