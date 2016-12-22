The Sindh chief minister told the new Karachi corps commander on Wednesday that efforts were under way for sustainable peace in the city.

At a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, Syed Murad Ali Shah told Lt General Shahid Baig Mirza that his government was committed to implementing the National Action Plan in its true letter and spirit.

Under the plan, a provincial apex committee was formed under the chief minister to implement the agenda developed in consultation with political leaderships and the parliamentary forces in the country.

The chief minister said Sindh had the honour of having held 17 meetings of the apex committee in which an effective strategy was chalked out to launch a targeted operation against four major crimes: terrorism, target killings, extortion and kidnappings for ransom.

“The operation was launched with the members of the apex committee, the law enforcement agencies, the federal government and its concerned agencies on board and that’s why it produced best results,” he added.

Lt Gen Mirza assured the chief minister that he would support the provincial government’s efforts for sustainable peace in Karachi just like his predecessor did.

“Peace in Karachi is peace in the country,” he said. “We will work as team against criminals.”

The chief minister said the government would widen the scope of operation, also targeting the drug and land mafias and those who wanted to create sectarian strife in the province. “The operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated,” he vowed.

The chief minister presented an ajrak and a Sindhi cap to the new corps commander.

DG Rangers address

The newly appointed Sindh Rangers director general said on Wednesday that the operation against terrorists, militant wings, extortionists, and kidnappers would continue at full

throttle not only in Karachi, but in the entire province.

Major Gen Muhammad Saeed visited several sectors of the paramilitary force in Karachi and addressed its officers and personnel.

He praised the role of his predecessor, Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, in restoring peace in Karachi and also appreciated the services and sacrifices rendered by the paramilitary force for this purpose.

He said the paramilitary force knew well about the internal and external elements involved in terrorism.

Saeed said Rangers, with the support of the people of Karachi and the rest of Pakistan, would eradicate terrorists and their abettors.

