The Karachi registry of the country’s top court has issued notices on a petition seeking provision of potable water and safe environment to the citizens of Sindh.

In his petition, lawyer and academic Shahab Usto told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the provincial government had established the North Sindh Urban Services Corporation (NSUSC) in 2009-10 with $500 million from the Asian Development Bank.

He said the body was formed to deliver sustainable water, sewerage and solid waste services in eight districts of upper Sindh – Sukkur, New Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Ghotki – but the subsoil water there had been further contaminated.

The petition read that provision of potable water was a matter of grave importance and was a fundamental right of all the people of Sindh, not just the eight districts.

Denying potable water violates the people’s fundamental rights and their trust, exacerbates environmental degradation, adversely affects conservation of underground water, and deprives the people of effective sanitation and management of solid waste material disposal, said Usto.

He added that the matter could also have adverse effects on protecting public life and the atmosphere from the irreversible consequences of contamination of underground water. He accused the Sindh administration and the NSUSC of failing to discharge their statutory and constitutional duties.

A two-member SC bench, headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim, issued notices to the chief secretary, the NSUSC managing director, the environmental protection agency and other respondents to file their comments.

The bench also directed the CS, the local government secretary and the NSUSC MD to appear in court on December 27 with their replies.

