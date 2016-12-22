SSP Rao Anwar, who was suspended for arresting Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan among other charges, has been handed a clean chit after the completion of an investigation, Geo News quoted sources as saying on Wednesday.

An investigative team, formed after the arrest of Hassan, has cleared Anwar of the charges, the sources said. DIG Dr Jamil Ahmed headed the investigation team.

A report on the investigation and its findings would be submitted to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, they added.

Earlier this month, the chief minister had reportedly ordered an investigation against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar on five serious charges.

The charges included land grabbing, mistreatment of subordinates, supervision of illegal sand business, leaking of a report to a newspaper about the raid on Hassan’s residence and the holding of a press conference despite being banned from doing so.

In November, the Sindh government had reinstated Anwar but he was not deputed anywhere.

In September, police had arrested Hassan, the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, from his residence in Karachi’s Buffer Zone area. He was handcuffed and taken away by the SSP Anwar in an armoured personnel vehicle.

Television footage available with Geo News showed MQM- Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar trying to prevent policemen who had been dragging away Hassan.

Anwar was later suspended by the chief minister, who had said that the SSP’s method was wrong.

