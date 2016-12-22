CM terms decision ‘conflict of interest’; says it will undermine independence of bodies

Sindh’s chief minister has termed the transfer of regulatory authorities to the relevant federal ministries “conflict of interest”, saying the decision would undermine the independence of the bodies.

CM Murad Ali Shah wrote to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, inviting the premier’s attention towards the widely reported December 20 news in print and electronic media that the centre had transferred administrative control of regulatory bodies from the Cabinet Division to the respective line ministries.

“The transfer of regulatory authorities such as Nepra [National Electric Power Regulatory Authority], Ogra [Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority], PTA [Pakistan Telecommunication Authority], PPRA [Public Procurement Regulatory Authority], FAB [Frequency Allocation Board] to line ministries such as Water & Power, Petroleum & Natural Resources, Finance and Information Technology & Telecom is an absolute conflict of interest. This would seriously jeopardise and undermine the independence of these regulatory authorities,” wrote Shah.

“In fact, the regulatory authorities are expected to independently regulate the commercial operations of the companies working under the line ministries. In pursuance of Article 154 (1) & (3), permanent Secretariat of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) should control regulatory authorities. However, as a stop gap arrangement, the Cabinet Division is controlling these entities,” he added.

He further said: “All regulatory authorities established under the federal law appear at Entry No 06, Part II, of the Federal Legislative List and the CCI is the competent forum to supervise, control and formulate policy for such institutions.

“The federal government’s unilateral decision to transfer control of such regulatory authorities from the Cabinet Division to line ministries, without the approval of the CCI is transgression into the domain of the CCI, and it is unconstitutional.”

The provincial chief executive requested PM Nawaz to “rescind the impugned notification immediately to ensure independence of regulatory functions in public interest”.

Shah also asked the premier to “convene a meeting of the CCI to discuss the subject matter”. He concluded with: “I earnestly look forward to a positive response, please.”

