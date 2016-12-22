KARACHI: The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (“PACRA”) has maintained rating of unsecured, subordinated, and listed Term Finance Certificates (“TFCs”) of PKR 3,000 million at “A+” (Single A plus). This rating denotes a low expectation of credit risk with stable outlook.**

