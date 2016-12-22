KARACHI: Provincial minister for industries and commerce Manzoor Hussain Wassan said Wednesday that 1,100 acres of industrial land in Sindh were illegally occupied by political and other persons.

Talking to media after a meeting regarding development schemes of SITE associations, Wassan said they would seek help of the police and rangers to free the land. “There are nine industrial zones in the province, on 16,000 acres of land, of which 1,100 acres are encroached.”

The lands were occupied by the politically affiliated and other influential people, he said, warning that if any public official was involved, action would be taken against them too.

He informed that Noori Abad deputy chief engineer and officials of SITE Super Highway and Kotri associations were served show cause notices for not attending the meeting.

The provincial minister said that 40 percent development schemes of the SITE areas were completed, while chief minister has been requested for the release of funds for the remaining 60 percent schemes.

The development works in these areas would be completed by June 2017, he said. “Work on roads and sewage is the priority in industrial areas.”

He said Larkana Industrial Zone, spread on 500 acres of land, would be inaugurated by Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari. Development was among one of the top priorities of his party and they would establish industrial zones in Sindh on the lines of Punjab.

