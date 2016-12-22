LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that he would approach federal ministries and senior officials for the resolution of the problems of the business community and assured that sector-specific efforts are being made to turn the country into an economic giant.

Addressing the delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President Abdul Basit, he said the business community is the backbone of the economy and the main source of revenue that contributes to the national exchequer and; therefore, their issues must be addressed on priority.

The government is well aware of the fact and taking various measures to ensure business-friendly atmosphere, he said, adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only a game changer, but is a faith changer. CPEC would bring economic prosperity in the region, he added.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said that the industrial policy should be a federal subject and should be uniformed for all the provinces. Currently, all the provinces are formulating their own industrial policies, which are creating an undue competition among them.

Currently, the rate of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) to the Punjab industrial sector is around Rs932/mmBtu as compared to the system gas, which is being provided to Sindh industry at Rs600/mmBtu.

There is a ban on new gas connections for industrial use, he said, adding that the federal government should direct the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNPGL) to remove this ban.

