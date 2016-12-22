ISLAMABAD: The Indian government is totally ill at ease with Russia's overwhelming interest in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Moscow's desire to connect its Eurasian Economic Union project with it, an Indian newspaper said.

“The Russia’s public position on its growing ties with Pakistan continues to give sleepless nights to Indian policymakers who are making but so far unfruitful efforts to isolate Pakistan and deprive it from economic prosperity and regional connectivity,” said a Times of India report published on Monday, December 19.

According to the report, which came on the heels of Russian ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Y Dedov’s official statement regarding Moscow’s support for the CPEC, Indian government is seriously concerned over the growing relations between the two countries.

The CPEC project, which will link Gwadar to Xinjiang in China, remains a major bugbear for Indian foreign policy as it passes through the Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan, which India claims as part of the occupied Kashmir.

Dedov, in his statement, had pointed out the CPEC is a component of China’s Silk Road and his country was also working on a similar Eurasian Economic Union project adding that China, Pakistan, and Russia are holding discussions to merge the two projects. “Beijing has shown scant regard for India’s concerns despite PM Narendra Modi’s himself having taken up the issue of Chinese involvement in the occupied territory with President Xi Jinping,” the report quoted strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney as saying.

“The mixed signals emanating from Moscow are injecting uncertainty in the direction of the Russia India relationship. This approach shows as if Moscow no longer sees India as a reliable friend or partner.”

The report again quoted Chellaney as saying that indeed by seeking common cause with India’s regional adversaries --including by supporting the China Pakistan Economic Corridor-- Russia is challenging India’s core interest.

The report also added that the comments made by Dedov are only the latest in a series of Russian doublespeak on Pakistan this year.

