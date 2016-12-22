Melbourne

London copper on Wednesday edged further away from a one-month low hit earlier in the week, with investors betting that stronger U.S. and China economies next year would bolster demand for industrial metals.

Chinese metal exports fell in November, with its copper shipments at the lowest since January and its aluminium exports declining by 15 percent from a year ago, customs data showed on Wednesday.

"Looking ahead, weak seasonality towards year-end (e.g. market quietness and wait and see attitude by European consumers) and price consolidation will lend less support to short-term demand picture," Argonaut Securities said in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.6 percent to $5,534.50 a tonne by 0249 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session.

0



0







Copper higher was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173508-Copper-higher/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper higher" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173508-Copper-higher.