Karachi

Normal trading of lint was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

Spot rate remained unchanged at Rs6,250/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,698/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained stable at Rs6,385/maund and Rs6,843/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said that mills are importing lint from India after shortage in the crop, which might affect the prices of local lint in the market in the coming days.

The Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded domestic transactions of around 7,000 bales in between Rs5,900/maund to Rs6,500/maund.

Transactions were recorded from Sanghar and Pithoro in Sindh, while lint arrivals from Punjab stations were recorded from Taunsa Sharif, Hasilpur, Vehari, Haroonabad, Fort Abbas and Sadiqabad.

