Bengaluru

Gold extended its losses on Wednesday after dipping in the previous session, dragged down as the U.S. dollar stayed near 14-year highs against a basket of currencies.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,131.01 an ounce by 0053 GMT. It fell 0.6 percent the day before.

U.S. gold futures were also 0.1-percent lower, at $1,133 per ounce. The U.S. dollar was encamped near 14-year peaks on Wednesday as global yield spreads moved inexorably in its favour, while a falling yen lifted Japanese shares to a one-year top.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, stood at 103.270, having touched 103.65 on Tuesday, its highest since December 2002.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday offered an upbeat view of the economy but sought to douse market talk the central bank may soon consider raising interest rates.

