TOKYO: The dollar hovered near a 14-year high against the euro on Wednesday, supported by expectations of U.S. interest rates rising more rapidly during the incoming Trump Administration.

In thin trading ahead of year-end holidays, the euro last stood at $1.0413 after slipping below $1.0352 on Tuesday, a level last seen in January 2003.The weak euro helped to push the dollar´s trade-weighted index against a basket of six major currencies to touch 103.65, also a 14-year high.

The index was last at 103.30."The dollar looks pretty strong. Although there are no fresh trading factors as we head into Christmas, we see dollar buying whenever the currency slips," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief forex strategist at Barclays.

"We haven´t seen anything that could change its Trump-driven rally," he added. The dollar index has risen 5.8 percent since Trump was elected.

He has pledged big tax cuts and spending increases and threatened to impose tariffs on imports from China and Mexico.

Investors rushed to U.S. assets as they bet his expansionary fiscal policy will boost U.S. growth, inflation and interest rates.

