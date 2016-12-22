SYDNEY: U.S. soybeans edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a one-month low touched in the previous session, though brighter production prospects in South America put a cap on gains.

Corn rose, rebounding from a 15-day low hit on Tuesday, while wheat edged higher after touching a 13-day trough in the previous session. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.42 percent to $10.09-1/2 a bushel.

They closed down 1.6 percent on Tuesday, after hitting their lowest since Nov. 21 at $10.04 a bushel. Despite edging up, analysts said soybeans remain under pressure. "Soybeans have been supported by Chinese demand recently but they have shown no appetite to pay higher prices for supplies," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank "South American supplies look set to be large, potentially undercutting U.S. exports. "Production prospects in South America have been boosted as weather forecasts call for rains in Argentina this week, easing concerns about potential crop losses. Brighter prospects in Argentina coincide with expectations of record harvests in fellow exporter Brazil.

