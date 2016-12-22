Stocks retreated from record levels on Wednesday as profit-taking hit overbought shares while the benchmark index showed signs of petering out ahead of bourse planned divestment, dealers said.

“Equities finally broke the longest positive streak to close negative in a session that tested nerves and traded in a wide range of nearly 1,000 points,” said Faisal Bilwani, analyst at Elixir Securities. “Though we continue to advise caution and see strong resistance on upside, yet value buyers may possibly help limit downside.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower 0.46 percent or 216.75 points to 46,993.31 points. The highest index of the day remained at 47,325.42 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 46,343.76 points.

KSE 30-share Index decreased 115.77 points to 25,492.96 points.

Turnover fell 62 million shares to 388.56 million shares. Trading value dropped to Rs21.41 billion from Rs21.70 billion and market capital decreased to Rs9.35 trillion from Rs9.40 trillion. Out of 410 companies, 102 closed up, 290 ended down and 18 remained unchanged.

Market struggled to find a clear direction on thin volumes in early trade as local institutional buying was selective. “By mid-day, a slow descent turned into a sharp dip as leveraged players and panic sellers offloaded holdings,” Bilwani said.

Oil stocks, however, ignored the negative vibes and tracked global crude prices, while financials were the most volatile with Habib Bank (down 0.2 percent) hitting the lower price limit intraday. However, value hunters bought at lows, offsetting most of the day's losses.

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at JS Research said range-bound activity was witnessed in the early hours, followed by hefty selling as the index plunged to an intraday low of 865 points.

“Recovery was seen in the market during the late hours, as the index recovered to close at 46,993-point level. Profit taking was witnessed in the banking sector as the sector closed (down 0.83 percent) lower than its previous day close,” Haroon said.

Highest increase was recorded in shares of Unilever Foods. Its share price rose Rs100 to Rs5,700/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan that was up Rs90 to Rs8,700/share. Major decrease was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize. Its stock price fell Rs197.50 to Rs8,000/share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis that was down Rs72 to Rs2,462.50/share.

Significant turnover was recorded in stocks of Dost Steels Ltd, Bank of Punjab, K-Electric Ltd, Faysal Bank, Pak Int Bulk, Byco Petroleum, Pak Refinery, Jahangir Siddiqui Co, Azgard Nine and Aisha Steel Mill.

Dost Steels Ltd remained the volume leader with 31.13 million shares with a decrease of 79 paisas to Rs10.77/share. It was followed by Bank of Punjab with 22.68 million shares with a drop of 76 paisas to Rs17.32/share.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 47.62 million shares from 43.08 million shares traded in the previous session.

