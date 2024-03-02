Practice session washed out

The Pindi Stadium. — Facebook/Live Cricket Match Score Update

RAWALPINDI: All the four teams present in the capital for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) matches at the Pindi Stadium stayed indoors on Friday because of a heavy rainy spell that disturbed the normal life in and around the city. Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United teams were forced to stay inside hotels.

All the training scheduled was cancelled early Friday morning due to wet and soggy conditions. Though chances of the start of matches in the double header look bleak on Saturday, the curators believe that in case of a couple of hours break, they would be in a position to clear the ground for the matches. Minimum five overs are required to get a result.

“The covers are really good here. We have covered almost eight percent of the field including squares. In case of no rain for a couple of hours ahead of the match, we would be in a position to start the match provided no water creeped through the covers on to the wickets,” one of the curators told The News.