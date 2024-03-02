Don’t question my commitment to United, says Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is clapping in this undated file image. — AFP/File

LONDON: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has responded to critics questioning his commitment to the Premier League club after being dropped for disciplinary issues this season by manager Erik ten Hag.

The 26-year-old England international missed United’s 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win over Newport County this month, days after being seen in night clubs in Belfast. Rashford, who scored a career-high 30 goals last season but has netted only five times for United this campaign, believes he has been treated unfairly by the media.

“When I make a mistake, I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say that I need to do better. But if you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up,” the forward wrote for The Players Tribune. “I grew up here. I have played for this club since I was a boy. My family turned down life-changing money when I was a kid so I could wear this badge.