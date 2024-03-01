Hasan Ali second bowler to get 100 wickets in PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings’ pacer Hasan Ali has become the second bowler in HBL PSL history to pick 100 wickets.
The feat was accomplished during the 15th match of PSL 9 between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Bank Arena.
He is behind only Wahab Riaz, who holds the top position with an impressive tally of 113 wickets. The top five bowlers in the all-time wicket-takers list in PSL are as follows:
Wahab Riaz: 113 wickets
Hasan Ali: 100 wickets
Shaheen Shah Afridi: 98 wickets
Shadab Khan: 83 wickets
Faheem Ashraf: 72 wickets
