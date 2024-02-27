Rookie Knapp wins Mexico Open

VALLARTA, Mexico: Jake Knapp didn’t have his A game on Sunday. But after three days of birdie binges, an even-par finish was more than enough to get the job done.

Jake Knapp. — AFP File

Knapp carded a final-round 71, fended off Finland’s Sami Valimaki by two strokes and won the Mexico Open at Vidanta for his first PGA Tour title in Vallarta, Mexico. The tour rookie entered the day with a four-shot lead on Valimaki and played with him in the final Sunday pairing at Vidanta Vallarta. After a shaky start saw Knapp briefly lose the lead, he steeled himself down the stretch to complete a 19-under 265 week.

“Didn’t necessarily have my best stuff today, that’s for sure,” Knapp told the Golf Channel broadcast. “Knew it was nerve-wracking, knew it was going to be tough. Kind of told (his caddie), I was like, ‘After those first three holes, that’s as bad as we could have played and we’ve still got a two-shot lead.’”

Knapp, 29, took time away from golf in 2021 and 2022, saving up money while working as a bouncer at a restaurant/bar in his hometown of Costa Mesa, Calif. After returning to the Korn Ferry Tour, he earned his PGA Tour card for the first time last fall and quickly made noise with a T3 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Now Knapp is now fully exempt on tour through the 2026 season and has played his way into The Players Championship, the Masters, the PGA Championship and the five remaining signature events of 2024.

On Sunday, Knapp bogeyed Nos. 1 and 3, then watched Valimaki birdie the fourth hole. At the short par-4 seventh, Valimaki’s drive rolled to about 6 feet of the pin, and he made the ensuing eagle putt to take the lead at 18 under.