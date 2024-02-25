Kalinskaya shocks Swiatek to book final with Paolini

DUBAI: Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya continued her giant-killing run at the Dubai Tennis Championships by stunning world number one Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-4 on Friday to reach the final and inch closer to her maiden tour-level title.

Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Standing in Kalinskaya’s way on Saturday will be unseeded Jasmine Paolini, who saved six set points late on in the other semi-final on Centre Court against Romanian Sorana Cirstea to win 6-2 7-6(6).

Australian Open quarter-finalist Kalinskaya fought from a break and 4-2 down and forced Swiatek into making a number of errors with relentless hitting in the first set which the 25-year-old wrapped up in a little under an hour.

The world number 40, who stunned U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff in the last round after outclassing 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, broke early in the second set as Swiatek continued to spray the errors.