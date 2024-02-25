Chinese turn to Ivankovic after Jankovic contract terminated

HONG KONG: Branko Ivankovic has been named China’s new head coach, replacing Aleksandar Jankovic after the Serbian failed to take the country beyond the group phase of last month’s Asian Cup.

Branko Ivankovic. — AFP

The Chinese Football Association announced the move on Saturday. Ivankovic will lead the team into back-to-back World Cup qualifiers with Singapore on March 21 and 26.

“Due to the Chinese team’s failure to enter the knockout stage in Asian Cup, the contract between CFA and Jankovic terminated automatically,” the organisation said in a statement.

“The CFA is thankful for the hard work of coach Jankovic and his coaching team, and wish them all the best.”