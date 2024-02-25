Hales to miss Zalmi game

LAHORE: Islamabad United on Saturday said that their star English batsman Alex Hales will not be available for their next game against Peshawar Zalmi due to his prior personal commitment.
The franchise said that he will return to Karachi.
“The England star had a prior personal commitment hence he will be unavailable for Islamabad United’s match against Peshawar Zalmi scheduled for February 26,” the franchise said.
“Fans can look forward to Alex Hales’ return as he is expected to be back in action for all remaining matches,” the franchise said. Alex Hales scored 36 against Lahore Qalandars, two runs against Multan Sultans and 21 against Quetta Gladiators, aggregating 59 in three matches.
