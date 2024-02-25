PCB chief initiates reforms and coaching overhaul

LAHORE: The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, announced that significant reforms and improvements are underway as part of the new vision for Pakistan cricket. Emphasizing the commitment to merit-based decisions, Naqvi stated that changes would be implemented to address fitness concerns, and decisive actions on coaching appointments would be taken soon.

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. — Facebook/ Mohsin Naqvi

Speaking about the reforms in PCB, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed the intention to bring about a positive transformation in the cricketing structure. He assured that decisions would be made based on merit, rejecting any influence of the recommendation culture or favoritism policy. The focus on merit is aimed at improving the overall standards and performance of Pakistan cricket.

Naqvi highlighted the importance of addressing fitness issues and hinted at a significant breakthrough in the appointment of coaches. PCB is set to undergo comprehensive work in the coming days, with a commitment to delivering results through merit-based decisions.

In a notable move, Naqvi assigned the responsibility of hiring foreign coaches to Chief Selector Wahab Riaz. This decision is part of the broader strategy to bring in fresh expertise and enhance the coaching staff for improved performance on the international stage.