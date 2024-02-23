Pakistan out of contention in Junior Davis Cup

This image shows Hamza Roman while taking a shot during a junior tennis match on February 16, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

ISLAMABAD: Singapore edged out Pakistan 2-1 in the Junior Under-16 Davis Cup quarter-finals in Sri Lanka Thursday. The loss means Pakistan will not be in a position to qualify for the top three spots, necessary to make it to the next stage. Hamza Roman lost his match against Luke Jie Xi 1-6, 2-6. Mikaeel Shahbaz Baig lost a close first set on tie break before winning the second 6-2.