Questions hang over Red Bull ahead of F1 testing

BAHRAIN: Red Bull will have plenty of questions hanging over them when Formula One testing starts in Bahrain on Wednesday, with rivals eager to see how their cars stack up against Max Verstappen’s and team boss Christian Horner fighting for his future.

A racing car can be seen during the Red Bull event. — AFP/File

The dominant 2023 champions, with 21 wins in 22 races, launched their new RB20 car last week with some design features reminiscent of those tried and discarded by rivals Mercedes last season.

Some observers sensed all might not be as it seemed but Wednesday should provide an immediate answer to those doubts, even if the lap times may not mean much as teams work through various programmes.

“Lets see the car that rocks out on day one at Bahrain because I’m not sure it’s going to be that (launch) car,” former McLaren performance engineer and Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins said in a Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“This could be ‘Oh, we were just having a joke’. So I’m highly suspicious. “If they do rock up with that car it’s a brave, brave move because they could have easily continued to develop the car they had and that would have been the safer bet,” she said.