PSF conducts trials for World Juniors, Asian Junior

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has invited 12 under-19 players for trials for the selection for Asian Junior Individual Championship and World Juniors championship.

The trials commenced on Monday at Mushaf Squash Complex to select players for the Asian championship that is to be held in Islamabad from June 25-29 and World Juniors that is scheduled in Houston, USA, from July 12-13.

“The selection of players has to be done as per constitution,” stated Secretary PSF Amir Nawaz. The players who have been invited for the trials are Abdullah Nadeem, Anas Ali, Usman Nadeem, Huzaifa Ibrahim, Hamza Khan, M Ammad, Abdullah Nawaz, Anas Dilshad, Ibrahim Muhib, Azan Khalil, Sakhiullah Tareen, and Shamlan Gul.

It is pertinent to mention here that some of the players invited for the trials have been performing quite poorly at international level. Anas Ali and Usman Nadeem lost in the second round of this year’s British Junior Open while Abdullah Nawaz lost in the quarterfinals in the under-17 category.