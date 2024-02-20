Australian High Commissioner witnesses PSL match

LAHORE: Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins witnessed the HBL PSL 9 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mr. Neil Hawkins is watching the PSL match at Gaddafi Stadium alongside Chairman PCB, Mr Mohsin Naqvi, and senior PCB officials on February 19, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

He visited the venue on the invitation of the Punjab caretaker chief minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi received Hawkins at the venue. Hawkins congratulated Naqvi on becoming the PCB chairman. “I also appreciate you for holding a successful PSL,” Hawkins said.

Naqvi thanked Hawkins for visiting the stadium. “Both Australian and Pakistani nations love cricket. Cricket is a game of peace. We want Australian team to visit here for a series,” Naqvi said.