Hafeez reveals conversation with Babar, Rizwan

LAHORE: Former Pakistan team director, Mohammad Hafeez, has provided insights into a conversation he had with star cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during the T20I series against New Zealand.

PCB Former Director Mohammad Hafeez speaks during a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan, on November 28, 2023. — AFP

In an interview, Hafeez shared details of how he emphasised the significance of recognising individual roles within the broader context of the team’s success.

Hafeez revealed that he spent about two months convincing Babar about the collective nature of cricket, stressing that every player’s contribution is crucial for the team’s achievements. He acknowledged Babar’s exceptional skills but reminded him of the greater goal – developing the Pakistan team.

“You are a great player, you are a wonderful player, and you are playing great cricket; however, you have to develop Pakistan team,” Hafeez told Babar.

The veteran cricketer urged Babar and Rizwan to embrace positional changes for the team’s benefit. Hafeez specifically suggested Babar transition from his accustomed opening role to batting at number three, a position where he has excelled in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). “We need to develop a team, and for that, I want you to come at number three because you have been playing this role in the ODI cricket for the last six years,” Hafeez said.