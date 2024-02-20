LIV’s David Puig plays his way into Open Championship field

Kuala Lumpur: LIV Golf member David Puig won much more than a golf tournament on Sunday in Malaysia.

Spain's David Puig can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

The 22-year-old from Spain qualified for the Open Championship this July at Royal Troon by prevailing at the IRS Prima Malaysian Open on the Asian Tour. The tour’s season opener outside Kuala Lumpur was part of this year’s Open Qualifying Series. Puig, South Korea’s Jeunghun Wang and Thailand’s Denwit Boriboonsub finished in the top three to qualify for the major.

Puig, in fact, nearly missed the cut before going 62-62 on the weekend. He finished 23 under, two ahead of Wang. Puig was an All-American golfer at Arizona State before turning professional and joining LIV in late 2022.

He won his first professional event last October at the International Series Singapore, also on the Asian Tour. He also qualified for the 2023 U.S. Open and tied for 39th in his major debut. Puig joined Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC on the LIV circuit this season after playing for Torque in 2023.