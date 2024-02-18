Klopp endorses Alonso as a new generation ‘standout’ coach

LONDON: Xabi Alonso is an incredible talent from the new generation of managers given his impressive run at Bayer Leverkusen, soon to depart Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

Spanish football coach Xabi Alonso can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has been linked to the upcoming opening at Anfield after Klopp announced last month that he will step down at the end of season.

Alonso guided Leverkusen from near the bottom of the Bundesliga to a five-point lead at the top within 16 months. The 42-year-old coach secured a spot at the German Cup semi-finals and notably defeated serial champions Bayern Munich 3-0 last weekend.