Hamza falls in ITF Juniors final

ISLAMABAD: Kiagaoge Kang (China) stopped Hamza Roman’s (Pakistan) giant-killing run to take the boys’ single title in the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 at the PTF Complex courts Saturday.

Tennis star Hamza Roman takes a shot during the final of boys’ singles in the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 in Islamabad's PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on February 16, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

Kiagaoge won 6-4, 6-4 to win his first-ever ITF Juniors title. Hamza, who left for Sri Lanka to represent Pakistan in the Junior Davis Cup (under-16), looked in a hurry as he was seen playing some reckless shots to concede the final to the Chinese player. Kiagaoge broke Hamza’s serve once in each set to win the day.

In the girl’s singles final, Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) beat Katsiaryna Dubik (BLR) 6-1, 6-3 to win the ladies’ singles event.