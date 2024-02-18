Tiger withdraws due to flu symptoms

SAN FRANCISCO: Tiger Woods’ latest return to competitive golf ended with a withdrawal seven holes into his second round, but rather than pain or a new injury holding him back, the 15-time major champion had to drop out due to illness.

Golf superstar Tiger Woods can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational, the tournament he hosts, after experiencing flu-like symptoms on Friday afternoon in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The 48-year-old hadn’t played an official PGA Tour event since the Masters 10 months ago, when he withdrew before undergoing ankle surgery. After shooting a 1-over 72 on Thursday, he admitted to reporters he was dealing with back spasms along with soreness in his surgically repaired leg.

Woods opened Friday’s round with a birdie and made consecutive bogeys at Nos. 4-5. After saving par at the par-3 sixth and hitting his drive at the par-4 seventh, the Golf Channel broadcast showed a rules official driving Woods off the course on a cart.