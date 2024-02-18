Richards has great expectations from Amir

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators mentor and cricket legend Viv Richards on Saturday believes that the seasoned left-armer Mohammad Amir will bring a lot of ‘class’ to the Gladiators in the HBL PSL 9.

“These are individuals which I would have admired over the years. Before that Amir was with Karachi and he is with us now. I am very much excited. I have a lot of respect for him as an individual. I think he would bring a lot of class to the Quetta Gladiators,” Richards told reporters here on the sidelines of the Quetta Gladiators training session here at the LCCA Ground.

“You know people move around a lot. It’s part of the franchise cricket. We are happy that we have someone like Amir who is experienced because he brings a lot. He is a magnificent bowler. I don’t know whether he would be as quick as Naseem Shah. For sure he will bring a lot of experience into the side,” Richards said.

Richards said that former Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was now a relaxed man after Rilee Rossouw was made captain and he now expects a lot from Saifi with the willow in this season. “To be fair I am very pleased and excited. I saw all the players here. Everyone knows that I am the big fan of Saifi,” he said.