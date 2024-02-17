Shaheen says Qalandars have fine combination

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi on Friday said that being winners of the last two editions they would like to carry the same fine run and play good cricket in the HBL PSL 9 which will begin on Saturday (today) here at the Gaddafi Stadium with the show between Qalandars and Islamabad United. “Definitely we are two-time champions and this time too we have constituted a fine side and will try to continue with the same winning mentality,” Shaheen told a pre-match news conference.
He said that they are happy with their combination. About his own form, he said that he feels fine. “I feel well and will try to play a role for my team,” said Shaheen, under whose captaincy Lahore Qalandars won two back-to-back titles last two seasons. Responding to a question, he said that he mostly focuses on swing rather than speed.
“I usually bowl with 130 to 140 and I mostly rely on swing. I have taken some rest and am focused on the PSL. We have fine pace bowling. Haris Rauf is T20’s finest bowler and you cannot get a bowler like him. Zaman Khan has also improved a lot and we hope to play good cricket,” said Shaheen, who recently led Pakistan in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at the latter’s backyard which the Green-shirts lost 4-1.
