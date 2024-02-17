Tiger opens with 1-over 72 in return to action

Record-maker American professional golfer Tiger Woods. — AFP/File

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods ended an uneven day with an eventful bogey to shoot a 1-over-par 72 at the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

Woods, the tournament host at Riviera Country Club, played his first round of an official PGA Tour event since the Masters 10 months ago after recovering from ankle surgery. “Definitely nervous,” Woods said of his emotions on the course. “I care about how I play and certainly I was feeling the nerves starting out.”

He carded five birdies and five bogeys through 17 holes, never lower than 1 under par or higher than 1 over. But he hit a surprise shank from the 18th fairway that sprayed far right.

“My back was spasming the last couple holes and it was locking up. I came down and it didn’t move and I presented hosel first and shanked it,” Woods said, adding that it’s “definitely been a while” since he had shanked a ball.