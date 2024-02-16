More foreign players arrive

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams arrives in Multan on February 15, 2024. — X/@KarachiKingsARY

LAHORE: The HBL PSL 9 fever is rising as more foreign players on Thursday arrived here and in Multan to join their respective franchises ahead of the marquee event which will begin on Saturday (tomorrow).

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams arrived in Multan to join Karachi Kings while South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen and South Africa-born Namibian all-rounder David Wiese joined Lahore Qalandars here on Thursday.