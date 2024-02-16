More foreign players arrive

LAHORE: The HBL PSL 9 fever is rising as more foreign players on Thursday arrived here and in Multan to join their respective franchises ahead of the marquee event which will begin on Saturday (tomorrow).
Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams arrived in Multan to join Karachi Kings while South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen and South Africa-born Namibian all-rounder David Wiese joined Lahore Qalandars here on Thursday.
Woods took distinctly different stance than fellow players advisory council member Jordan Spieth
Asked about the pitches in the US, Moin said that while allotting such a big event ICC assesses cricketing conditions
He served as Gladiators head coach during last 8 years and was elevated as Team Director
Since the approval and restoration of PCB Constitution 2014, ministry is only link between patron of Board and the PCB
The move follows the expiration of Hafeez’s contract on December 15
In effort to ensure fair hearing, PCB management provided Haris Rauf with opportunity for personal hearing on Jan 30,...