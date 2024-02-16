PSL a chance to grab World Cup spots: Moin

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan can be seen looking on in this image on February 15, 2024. — Facebook/Quetta Galdiators

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has said the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is an ideal opportunity for local cricketers to press their claims for places in the country’s team for the T20 World Cup.

“It’s the best opportunity for both the senior and junior players and even for those who are not established players to click here and press for Pakistan’s World Cup squad. The time of the PSL is so ideal,” Moin said.

Asked about the pitches in the US, Moin said that while allotting such a big event ICC assesses cricketing conditions. “I have not played cricket in the US but definitely wickets will be good there as ICC ensures good cricketing conditions for such a major event,” Moin said.