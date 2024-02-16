Hafeez quits as director of Pakistan team

Pakistan's head coach Mohammad Hafeez speaks during a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan, on November 28, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket team captain Muhammad Hafeez announced his resignation from the position of director of the national team on Thursday.

The move follows the expiration of Hafeez’s contract on December 15. Although he applied for an extension, his contract was not renewed.

It has been reported that board high-ups informed him that his services would no longer be required in the near future. The cricketer also faced challenges in contacting relevant individuals regarding his contract extension.

Chief Executive Salman Naseer reportedly conveyed to Hafeez that the chairman is not inclined to extend his tenure as director and is exploring the possibility of hiring foreign coaching staff with innovative ideas for the national team.